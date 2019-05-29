NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.05.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today on Wednesday.

According to him, Armenia welcomes the signing of the protocols on making amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union that were made for supplementing the methodology for the interstate transfer of electric power between the member states, taking into consideration the peculiarities of the accession of the Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to the EEU.

During the meeting it was also decided to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1, 2019 in Yerevan.

“In closing, I would like to mention that we would be happy to greet you in Yerevan during the subsequent session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1, 2019,” PM said.

A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering Armenian businessman Gevorg Tumanyan in Russian Moscow region has been arrested. According to preliminary information, the suspect has been disliking a businessman for many years.

Businessman Gevorg Tumanyan has been killed in Russian Mytishchi in May. The assassins waited for the businessman near the entrance to his house and opened fire as soon as he appeared. After the murder, the criminals fled in the car that was waiting for them.

Numerous employees of Armenia’s bookmakers staged the protest action in front of the Armenian parliament building. They demand a meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss the bill on limiting the activities of the country’s bookmaking offices. This bill has been approved by the aforesaid NA committee and sent for debate at the parliament floor.

After listening to all our demands, Babken Tunyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, promised that the matter will be discussed again in the upcoming agenda.

The picketers reached an agreement that if the results of the aforesaid committee’s respective discussion do not satisfy them, they will again resort to various manifestations of protest.

Regular sessions have gotten underway Wednesday at the National Assembly of Armenia, and a record number of matters—41—are on the agenda.

A secret vote is being held on Wednesday at Armenian Parliament on the candidacy for the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court.

Kazakhstan and Armenia have never had any problems and have good relations, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said during his meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan and Armenia have never had any problems and have godo relations. The Armenians of Kazakhstan are our citizens. They unite us Kazakhs. Recently, there has been more trade between our countries, but the trade relations have been lagging due to bad logistics. We have things to exchange with each other, and we have to work in this direction,” said the President.

Pashinyan, in turn, noted the following: “Armenia and Kazakhstan have great political relations, but unfortunately, rather low volumes of activity in the economic sector. I believe there is an opportunity to work in this direction since new opportunities are being created in the 21st century.”