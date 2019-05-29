News
Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained
Suspect of murder of Armenian businessman in Russia detained
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

A 32-year-old man suspected of murdering his friend Armenian businessman in Russian Moscow region was arrested, Ren TV reported.

According to preliminary data from the investigation, the suspect had been disliking a businessman for many years.

As reported earlier,  businessman Gevorg Tumanyan has been killed in Russian Mytishchi.

The assassins waited for the businessman near the entrance to his house and opened fire as soon as he appeared. After the murder, the criminals fled in the car that was waiting for them.
