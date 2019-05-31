Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed

The Armenian Investigation Committee opened a criminal case after blast that occurred in Noramarg village of Armenia’s Ararat province on Thursday.

According to reports, a child, a pregnant woman as well as an old couple were hospitalized after the husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene. Police have identified the man, and search has been declared. An elderly man died later in the day.

Operational-search measures are being taken to find the alleged perpetrator.

Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village