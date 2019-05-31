News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed
Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Armenian Investigation Committee opened a criminal case after blast that occurred in Noramarg village of Armenia’s Ararat province on Thursday.

According to reports, a child, a pregnant woman as well as an old couple were hospitalized after the husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene. Police have identified the man, and search has been declared. An elderly man died later in the day.

Operational-search measures are being taken to find the alleged perpetrator.

Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam
But Dutch media describe his actions as heroic…
 Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village
Husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene...
 No criminal case instituted for threats from Pashinyan supporters' rally organizer yet
The next day, Jivan Abrahamyan was apprehended and taken to...
 WikiLeaks' Assange too ill to appear via video link in U.S. extradition hearing
WikiLeaks said it had grave concerns about Assange’s health...
 Kazakhstan police officer dismissed after threatening Armenians
Earlier, a video recording with the alleged voice of Khantemirov calling...
 Armenian citizen detained in Russia's Rostov for counterfeit cigarettes’ trading
A total of 50 thousand packs of cigarettes were seized…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos