Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village

YEREVAN. – Several people were injured in a blast that occurred in Noramarg village of Armenia’s Ararat province on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, a child, a pregnant woman as well as an old couple were hospitalized after the husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene. Police have identified the man, and search has been declared.

An elderly man died later in the day, representative of Erebuni hospital Shushan Hunanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The child got medical assistance and was discharged, while pregnant woman is an intensive care department in a stable condition. An elderly woman is undergoing a surgery.