Armenia parliament speaker receives Council of Europe delegation
Armenia parliament speaker receives Council of Europe delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the high-ranking delegation of the Council of Europe. Among the delegates were Director General of the Directorate General for Rule of Law and Human Rights Christos Giacoumopoulos, Secretary of the Venice Commission Thomas Markert, Head of the Department of Justice and Legal Cooperation Hanne Juncker, Executive Secretary of the GRECO Gianluca Esposito, Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova and Political Advisor Maxim Longang, reports the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Welcoming the guests to the National Assembly, the head of parliament thoroughly presented the processes unfolding in Armenia following the Velvet Revolution, touched upon the reforms and actions being implemented in different sectors (electoral, judicial and tax systems) and provided details about his vision for transitional justice in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Christos Giacoumopoulos stated that the purpose of the delegation’s visit to Armenia is to discuss problems such as the independence of courts, the right to fair trial, the fight against corruption and human rights protection with the authorities and different partners.

The parties stated the importance of ensuring of inclusivity in the processes of reforms and active participation of various political parties and civil society.

The head of parliament expressed gratitude to the institutions of the Council of Europe for the assistance provided in various sectors and for their willingness for further partnership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
