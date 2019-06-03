Armenia Parliament resumes regular sessions

YEREVAN. – Regular sessions have resumed Monday at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and a record number of matters—41—are on the agenda. The sittings had gotten underway on May 29.

In particular, the Armenian legislature will debate on these matters: Allocation of assistance to those affected by the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008; the 2018 report on the activities of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender and the state of human rights and freedoms in the country, as well as the Human Rights Defender’s 2018 activity report as a national mechanism of prevention; and the annual report on the activities of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Last week, the NA failed to elect a new judge to the Constitutional Court. But it elected members to the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, and to the Public Services Regulatory Commission.