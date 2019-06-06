News
Thursday
June 06
Karabakh Parliament speaker receives US university professor
Karabakh Parliament speaker receives US university professor
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Ashot Ghoulyan, on Wednesday received Michael Glennon, a professor of international law at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the US.

The interlocutors exchanged views on international law, regional situation, and the avenues for improving the international standing of Artsakh.

Professor Glennon is the author of numerous articles and books on constitutional and international law.
