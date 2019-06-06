Armenian minister: EAEU-Iran preferential trade agreement may be in effect this summer

The preferential trade agreement between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran may enter into force this summer. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan said during the discussion on the report on execution of the 2018 State Budget held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration Affairs of the National Assembly today.
The minister particularly noted that Armenia is expecting Iran’s ratification this summer and reminded that, within the scope of this agreement, the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran will drop customs duties for a quarter of the commodities manufactured in Iran and EAEU member states.