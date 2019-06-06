Court ends examination of motion to detain Gegham Petrosyan under March 1 case

Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Gagik Poghosyan left for the consultation room to render a decision on the appeal against the arrest of Gegham Petrosyan (charged for murdering Zakar Hovhannisyan in the case of the events of March 1, 2008) and the motion for custody.
Gegham Petrosyan was arrested on the evening of June 4 within the scope of the criminal case regarding the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008 and being investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia. On March 1, 2008, he held the office of Deputy Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, that is, the office of head of the staff. To this day, nobody had been held criminally liability for the 10 murders committed on March 1, 2008.