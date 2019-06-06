News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Court ends examination of motion to detain Gegham Petrosyan under March 1 case
Court ends examination of motion to detain Gegham Petrosyan under March 1 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Gagik Poghosyan left for the consultation room to render a decision on the appeal against the arrest of Gegham Petrosyan (charged for murdering Zakar Hovhannisyan in the case of the events of March 1, 2008) and the motion for custody.

Gegham Petrosyan was arrested on the evening of June 4 within the scope of the criminal case regarding the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008 and being investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia. On March 1, 2008, he held the office of Deputy Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia, that is, the office of head of the staff. To this day, nobody had been held criminally liability for the 10 murders committed on March 1, 2008.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police former high-ranking officer formally charged within framework of criminal case into March 2008 events in Yerevan
A petition has been filed with the court for his arrest…
 Armenia National Security Service: Work on missing documents will be done soon
The case of the events of March 1, 2008 is in the proceedings of the...
 Armenia Ombudsman on revelation of events of March 1, 2008
Commenting on the events, Tatoyan noted that...
 First murder suspect under March 1, 2008 case arrested
The preliminary investigation continues...
 Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support
When asked how many people will be provided with...
 Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan
The MPs unanimously adopted the bill, in the second reading…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos