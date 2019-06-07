News
Armenia ex-ruling party: Karabakh leadership was aware of developments
Armenia ex-ruling party: Karabakh leadership was aware of developments
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

No member of the Republican Party of Armenia has received an invitation to attend the sessions of the committee examining the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 or support the activities, including Serzh Sargsyan. If we receive an invitation, we’ll consider it. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told journalists today, in response to a question whether Serzh Sargsyan will attend the committee’s session, if he receives an invitation.

“I’m simply certain that Serzh Sargsyan has nothing to hide about the military-political situation and Armenia’s foreign policy before, during and after the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016. Even if he does, at least not from the investigative committee. Perhaps some of the information is confidential. It would be nice, if the question-and-answer session with Serzh Sargsyan was broadcast live,” he stated.

According to Ashotyan, the leadership of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has been aware of all the developments in regard to the Artsakh issue. “We have to have gotten used to hearing inadequate statements from Nikol Pashinyan in general and particularly in regard to the Artsakh issue,” he said.

Pashinyan recently told journalists that he is the one who transmitted the documents related to the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the authorities of Artsakh since the latter were unaware of those documents.
