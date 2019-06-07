Armenia Ombudsman receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev, reports the Ombudsman’s Office.
During the meeting, the Ombudsman presented the areas of activity, functions and scope of powers of the Ombudsman’s Office, as well as the programs under implementation in the field of children’s rights protection.
Tatoyan transmitted to the Ambassador his words of gratitude for the rapid response of Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov to the incident connected to Armenians in Karaganda in January of this year in response to the request of the Ombudsman's Office.
Urazayev attached importance to the role of the Ombudsman in the protection of human rights, particularly children’s rights and from the perspective of full exercise of rights and invited Arman Tatoyan to attend the high-level international conference devoted to children’s rights protection to be held in Nur-Sultan in the fall of 2019.