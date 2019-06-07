News
Friday
June 07
News
Friday
June 07
Armenia deputy minister, EIB reps discuss North-South Road Corridor Project
Armenia deputy minister, EIB reps discuss North-South Road Corridor Project
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During a visit to Luxembourg, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Bagrat Badalyan met today with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, the EIB-funded infrastructure projects under implementation, particularly Tranche-3 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Project (Lanjik-Gyumri road sector), as well as the M6 project and the project for renovation and improvement of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgian border interstate road were thoroughly discussed during the meeting.

The parties also touched upon the perspectives for construction of the Sisyan-Kajaran sector of Tranche-4 of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Project, as well as the opportunities for the participation and funding of the European Investment Bank.

An agreement was reached to hold a workshop devoted to road safety improvement and expansion of capacities and knowledge in this sector in September in Yerevan.
