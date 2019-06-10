Mayor of Armenia’s Abovyan is reelected

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has issued the preliminary results of Sunday’s mayoral elections in Abovyan city, and according to which incumbent Vahagn Gevorgyan is reelected.

Voter turnout in the election was 40.83 percent.

From the five mayoral candidates, Gevorgyan received 8,453 votes, whereas his main challenger, ruling Civil Contract party candidate Grigor Gulyan—8,058 votes.

In the Abovyan mayoral election four years ago, Prosperous Armenia Party had supported Vahagn Gevorgyan, but he claims that no political force supports him in this year’s voting.