News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
539.75
RUB
7.37
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia’s Abovyan is reelected
Mayor of Armenia’s Abovyan is reelected
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Central Electoral Commission of Armenia has issued the preliminary results of Sunday’s mayoral elections in Abovyan city, and according to which incumbent Vahagn Gevorgyan is reelected.

Voter turnout in the election was 40.83 percent.

From the five mayoral candidates, Gevorgyan received 8,453 votes, whereas his main challenger, ruling Civil Contract party candidate Grigor Gulyan—8,058 votes.

In the Abovyan mayoral election four years ago, Prosperous Armenia Party had supported Vahagn Gevorgyan, but he claims that no political force supports him in this year’s voting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM Chief of Staff on justice minister's resignation
Aghajanyan noted that he has no information that Artak Zeynalyan was...
 Armenia PM: Democracy has prevailed in Abovyan
Pashinyan commented on the ruling party candidate’s defeat in Sunday’s mayoral election in this city…
 Pashinyan: Corruption in Armenia uprooted
Technologies, tourism, agriculture are the top priorities in Armenian economy that need to reach a new level…
 Ex-mayor resigns from Glendale City Council, he will hold high-ranking position in Armenia government
Sources suggest that Zareh Sinanyan will be appointed to the newly-created position of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs…
 Armenia MP on Justice Minister's resignation
When asked what the concerns were about, Makunts said...
 Armenia ex-ruling party: No political agenda during Sargsyan-Kocharyan meeting
According to Ashtoyan, it was simply a humanly and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos