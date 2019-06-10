PM: Armenian, Italian people have similar cultural background

Armenian and Italian people have a similar cultural background, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday during the Armenian-Italian business forum.
According to him, there is an appropriate atmosphere for the development of economic ties.
“Relations in traditions, culture, and the humanitarian sphere are a good basis also for establishing close economic ties. This is also facilitated by a certain stratum in Armenia formed after the USSR collapse,” he added.
Pashinyan also invited the Italians to invest in the Armenian economy.
“The business forum should be aimed at achieving specific goals. From this point of view, the role of the Italian Embassy in Armenia is high, as well as the personal contribution of the Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco,” the Prime Minister concluded.
As reported earlier, Armenian-Italian business forum is held on Monday, June 10, in Yerevan.