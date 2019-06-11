Danish parliament speaker announces resignation

The Speaker of the Danish Parliament, Pia Kjærsgaard resigns from her post after the defeat of the party and the center-right bloc in the June 5 elections, TASS reported.
The politician was re-elected in the last election and will continue to work as a member of the parliamentary group of the Danish People’s Party, whose number of mandates has decreased from 37 to 16. The resignation of Pia Kjærsgaard was expected: the new speaker of the parliament will be a representative of one of the parties that received the most votes.