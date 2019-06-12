News
Bright Armenia faction members meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia had today a nearly one-hour meeting with candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is nominating Vahe Grigoryan for the vacant position of judge of the Constitutional Court for the second time already since the parliament didn’t elect the President’s previous two candidates (Gor Hovhannisyan and Artur Vagharshyan).

In the past, Vahe Grigoryan had declared that Armen Sarkissian is an illegitimate president.
