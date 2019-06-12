News
Thursday
June 13
Armenia chairs 26th session of MFA legal services heads committees of CIS countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

From June 10 to 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia hosted the 26th session of the consultative committee of the heads of legal services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries held under the chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia and with the participation of representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the session, the heads of legal services of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries exchanged views on multilateral partnership within the scope of CIS countries and international legal issues of mutual interest.

The members of the committee considered several draft documents of CIS countries and specified the fundamental approaches in the methodical instructions for the procedures for the conclusion of multilateral agreements in CIS countries.

At the end of the session, the heads of legal services were received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan, who highly appreciated the importance and effectiveness of such meetings.
