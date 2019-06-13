CIS Defense Ministers' Council Field Training Committee holds session in Yerevan

The Field Training Coordinating Committee adjunct to the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS held today a subsequent session at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense.

Among the participants were the delegations of the Ministries of Defense (defense departments) of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS.

Several issues on the agenda were discussed during the session, particularly the prospects for the enhancement of the military cooperation of CIS countries by 2025, the instructional-combat readiness system within the national armed forces and the use of the experience in international military cooperation, features of the daily activities of the national armed forces, etc.

Members of the Committee were awarded departmental medals of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia during the session.

At the end, the members of the Committee were received by Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan.

On June 13, the participants of the session had also visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex where they paid tribute to the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.