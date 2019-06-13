News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.54
EUR
540.27
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
CIS Defense Ministers' Council Field Training Committee holds session in Yerevan
CIS Defense Ministers' Council Field Training Committee holds session in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Field Training Coordinating Committee adjunct to the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS held today a subsequent session at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense.

Among the participants were the delegations of the Ministries of Defense (defense departments) of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS.

Several issues on the agenda were discussed during the session, particularly the prospects for the enhancement of the military cooperation of CIS countries by 2025, the instructional-combat readiness system within the national armed forces and the use of the experience in international military cooperation, features of the daily activities of the national armed forces, etc.

Members of the Committee were awarded departmental medals of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia during the session.

At the end, the members of the Committee were received by Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan.

On June 13, the participants of the session had also visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex where they paid tribute to the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: CIS information space should be open
Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 Armenia's Lake Sevan in top 5 best resorts for CIS member states
Russian tourists come to the resorts of the CIS for one or two weeks in the summer…
 Armenia chairs 26th session of MFA legal services heads committees of CIS countries
The members of the committee considered several draft documents of CIS countries and...
 CIS Defense Ministers Council's field training committee to hold session in Armenia
The session will be held according to the 2019 working plan of...
 Azerbaijani MOD was afraid of standing next to Armenian counterpart again
According to protocol, the ministers stood in alphabetical order...
 CIS countries agree on basis for development of military cooperation until 2025
“The meeting participants spoke in favor of deepening cooperation in the development of joint military systems…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos