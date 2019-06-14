Iran FM: US accusations of attacking tankers are without circumstantial evidence

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the US accusations of Iran’s involvement in attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman are baseless.
“That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the B Team is moving to a Plan B: Sabotage diplomacy—including by Abe Shinzo—and cover up its Economic Terrorism against Iran,” he tweeted.
Zarif has repeatedly noted the groundlessness of the accusations in favor of Iran of a number of political figures, designated by him as B Team. Zarif calls the "union" of US adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“I warned of exactly this scenario a few months ago, not because I'm clairvoyant, but because I recognize where the B Team is coming from,” he added.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US believes that Iran is responsible for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the US is sending a missile destroyer to the Gulf of Oman in connection with an attack on tankers.
