US: Man faces death penalty after killing his five kids

A resident of the US state of South Carolina Timothy Jones Jr. faces death penalty for the murder of his five kids in 2014, Fox News reported.
A Lexington County court found Timothy Jones guilty of murdering his kids: Merah, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail Elaine, 1.
Jones strangled four of his children to death, two with a belt and two with his hands, however the cause of death for the fifth child is still unclear.
Jones gained custody of the children after he divorced his wife for allegedly having an affair with a 19-year-old neighbor.