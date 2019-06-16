US Secretary of State: Trump to discuss mass protests in Hong Kong with Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared that President Donald Trump will discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 Summit.
“I believe we’ll have the opportunity to meet with President Xi Jinping in just a couple of weeks during the G20 Summit. I’m sure this will be one of the issues that they will discuss,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday.
Last week, Trump said he hopes the demonstrators protesting the disputed law on extradition will solve the problem with China.