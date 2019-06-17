Command-staff drills kick off in Karabakh

Command-staff drills have kicked off in Karabakh, Artsakh Defense Army’s press service reported.
According to the source, about 10,000 troops, over 200 artillery installations, about 150 armored vehicles, over 50 air defense systems, more than 400 vehicles and others are involved in the drills. Teachings will last until June 20. The main focus of the drills will be on the practical tasks of the troops at night, it is also planned to develop new strategic episodes. During the drills, high-tech intelligence systems and control systems, new types of weapons will be tested.