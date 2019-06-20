News
Thursday
June 20
News
Judge to deliver judgment in ex-president Kocharyan's case next week
Judge to deliver judgment in ex-president Kocharyan's case next week
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Judge of the Court of Appeal Armen Danielyan who is considering the complaints in relation to the criminal case against Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan made an unexpected decision to end the trial.

Having not heard the objections of Kocharyan’s attorneys, Danielyan went to the deliberation room to make a judgement.

Danielyan said the judgement in relation to the complaint would be announced at 4 pm on June 25.

As reported earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office has appealed the Yerevan general jurisdiction court decision to release Robert Kocharyan from custody, and the same court’s decision to suspend the proceedings of this criminal case and to forward it to the Constitutional Court. The legal representatives of the successors of the aforesaid victims also have filed appeals. Kocharyan’s legal defense team, however, has submitted four objections to these appeals.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
