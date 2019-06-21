Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iran Chamber of Advocates delegation

Armenia’s First Deputy Minister of Justice Artak Asatryan received today the delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Islamic Republic of Iran Isam Amini.
Several issues related to the legal cooperation between Iran and Armenia, the procedures for extradition of convicts, as well as issues related to the ensuring of legal awareness to prevent crimes were discussed during the meeting.
Deputy Minister Asatryan expressed confidence that such cooperative meetings provide the two countries with the opportunity to focus on new ideas for legal cooperation.
Isam Amini greeted the deputy minister, expressed gratitude for the reception and mentioned that he is glad to state the fact that the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia is a truly free and independent body. Amini added that the purpose of the delegation’s visit to Armenia is to not only have the Chambers of Advocates of both countries exchange their experiences, but also become familiar with the activities of the Ministry of Justice and Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.
Touching upon Iranian citizens convicted in Armenia, Artak Asatryan assured that the transfer of convicts and ensuring of serving of punishment in the country of the convict are always in the focus of the Ministry of Justice and added that Armenia’s penitentiary institutions properly follow exercise of the rights of Iranians to freedom of religion and faith at the penitentiaries.