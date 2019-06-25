Netanyahu: Israeli actions in Syria will be safe for Russian forces

Israel, defending its interests in Syria, will in no way endanger the Russian troops, said the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to him, Israel has acted hundreds of times to prevent the strengthening of Iran’s positions in Syria.

Israel will continue to prevent Iran from using neighboring territories to attack the country, he added.

Stable Syria

As the Israeli prime minister said, stability in Syria is in the interests of both Israel and Russia and the United States. He thanked the presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, for the opportunity to meet with their representatives, and noted that Israel’s relations with these countries have reached an unprecedented high level.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Netanyahu said that Israel has repeatedly prevented the delivery of Iranian weapons to the Hezbollah organization on Syrian territory, but did not threaten the Russian military in the country.

The withdrawal of foreign troops

Netanyahu noted that Israel, Russia and the US are committed to the withdrawal of all foreign military personnel who arrived in Syria after 2011.

According to him, we have one common goal - that no foreign forces arriving in Syria after 2011 should remain there.