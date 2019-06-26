Political consultations between German and Armenian MFAs

From June 24 to 25, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Germany in Berlin.

As reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts, while the German delegation was led by the authorized representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia Michael Siebert.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral political agenda and exchanged views on the prospects for deepening of cooperation in trade, economy, education, culture and other sectors in the future.

Touching upon the current stage of the EU-Armenia partnership and the prospects for enhancement of the partnership, the Armenian party presented the process of agreement between the parties on the roadmap for implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and underscored the importance of ratification of the Agreement by Germany.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the launch of a dialogue over liberalization of the visa regime between Armenia and the European Union and discussed the issues related to the sessions of the Armenian-German mixed intergovernmental commission to be held next year.

The same day, the delegation led by Armenia’s deputy foreign minister had a meeting with Vice-Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the German Bundestag Dr. Daniela De Ridder.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts presented the road that Armenia took to make the transition to a parliamentary system of governance, and the interlocutors touched upon the importance of deepening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Germany.

On June 25, the delegation led by Armenia’s deputy foreign minister had a meeting with Deputy Head of the Division Bilateral Relations with the States of Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe and Central Asia and South Caucasus of the German Federal Chancellery Matthias Lüttenberg.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues on further deepening of the Armenian-German partnership. The German party was also introduced to the reforms in Armenia’s judiciary and the steps that are being taken in this direction.