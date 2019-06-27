News
Thursday
June 27
Minimum wage to be raised in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The minimum wage will increase to 68 thousand drams in Armenia. Thus, such a decision was approved during the meeting of Armenian government on Thursday.

Speaker, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Gemafin Gasparyan presented the draft law of My Step bloc MPs Varazdat Karapetyan and Babken Tunyan, according to which it is proposed to raise the minimum salary from 55 thousand to 63 thousand drams, while the Cabinet proposes to set the amount 68 thousand drams. Gasparyan presented the basics of calculations, which were carried out taking into account the indicators of the consumer basket.

Finance Minister Atom Janjugazyan, in his turn, clarified that this project refers only to the minimum wage and has no connection with the basic wage.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
