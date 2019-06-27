News
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair to be on business trip to Russia
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair to be on business trip to Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

From July 17 to 19, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazian will be on a business trip to Russia.

The Prime Minister’s relevant decision reads as follows:

“Pursuant to part 5 of Article 7 of the Republic of Armenia “On the structure and activities of the Government”:

1. To send Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Armenia Tatevik Revazian on a business trip to the Russian Federation (Rostov-na-Don) from July 17 to 19, 2019 in order to participate in the working meetings with representatives of the Government of the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation and Aviakompania AZIMUT shareholding company.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
