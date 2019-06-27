News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia justice minister on subjecting judge to disciplinary liability
Armenia justice minister on subjecting judge to disciplinary liability
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s newly appointed Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan doesn’t see any ground to subject Armen Danielyan, the judge who examined the appeals under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials, to disciplinary liability. This is what the minister declared during a briefing following the government session, touching upon the fact that Danielyan rendered a judicial act without listening to the objection of the defendant’s attorneys.

“There needs to be an occasion prescribed by the Judicial Code in order to subject a judge to disciplinary liability. I don’t see any ground to initiate disciplinary proceedings,” he said, noting that it wouldn’t be right for him to view a judge’s line of conduct as right or wrong.

On June 20, Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal decided to leave for the consultation room to render decisions on appeals without listening to the objections of Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys. Five days later, Danielyan rendered a decision to remand Robert Kocharyan, who was released with a personal pledge from the former and incumbent presidents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and overturn the decision of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the first instance court on suspending the proceedings of the case of Kocharyan and other ex-officials and forward the case for new examination.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Republican Party issues statement on remand of Robert Kocharyan
The Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia has issued a...
 Bright Armenia party sees no elements of political persecution against 2nd president
“This is exclusively a legal process and is of no prime importance for us…
 Majority faction in Armenia parliament: No political persecution against ex-President Kocharyan
As per the My Step MP, at first, doubts had arisen about the lawfulness of the suspension of the criminal case involving Kocharyan and its forwarding to the Constitutional Court…
 Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction: March 1 case should be considered only in legal schemes
“We have repeatedly stated that everyone is equal before the law…
 Second Armenia president's attorney on judge's decision on Kocharyan
Today Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal, which is examining...
 Armenia's second president arrives at Yerevan penitentiary
He went out of the car to hug his son Levon and to welcome his supporters...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos