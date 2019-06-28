Armenian minister receives Iranian deputy energy minister-led delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hakob Vardanyan received today the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Homayun Haeri.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, greeting the guests on behalf of Minister Suren Papikyan and himself, Deputy Minister Hakob Vardanyan attached importance to the visit of the delegation of Armenia’s partnering country to Armenia ahead of the 16th session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Tehran.

Homayun Haeri transmitted the congratulatory remarks of Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chairof the Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission Reza Ardakaniani to Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan on the occasion of his appointment and confirmed Iran’s willingness to continue its cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the joint energy projects, particularly the construction of the 400KW Armenia-Iran electric communication line and the hydroelectric station in Meghri. In this context, Hakob Vardanyan stated that the construction of the third 400 KW Armenia-Iran electric communication line is of major significance for Iran and Armenia and for the development of the energy market in the region.