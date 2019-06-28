News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenian minister receives Iranian deputy energy minister-led delegation
Armenian minister receives Iranian deputy energy minister-led delegation
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hakob Vardanyan received today the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Homayun Haeri.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, greeting the guests on behalf of Minister Suren Papikyan and himself, Deputy Minister Hakob Vardanyan attached importance to the visit of the delegation of Armenia’s partnering country to Armenia ahead of the 16th session of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Tehran.

Homayun Haeri transmitted the congratulatory remarks of Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chairof the Armenia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission Reza Ardakaniani to Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan on the occasion of his appointment and confirmed Iran’s willingness to continue its cooperation with Armenia in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the joint energy projects, particularly the construction of the 400KW Armenia-Iran electric communication line and the hydroelectric station in Meghri. In this context, Hakob Vardanyan stated that the construction of the third 400 KW Armenia-Iran electric communication line is of major significance for Iran and Armenia and for the development of the energy market in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Brian Hook: US will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil
“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil…
 Armenia MPs want to restrict construction of small hydroelectric stations
Moreover, as the deputy minister stated, small...
 Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief on possible natural gas price hike: I have no such information
“The negotiations are still in progress,” Baghramyan said. “There is no news yet at this time”…
 Armenia, Russia company sign supplement to contract for fuel supply to Armenian nuclear plant
The latest supplements will enable to not only ensure the plant’s entire requirement for fresh nuclear fuel, but, also…
 Brent crude price exceeds $66 per barrel
The August futures for WTI crude went up by 1.94% to $ 58.95 a barrel…
 Oil prices are falling
The August futures for WTI oil fell by 0.97%, amounting to $ 57.34 per barrel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos