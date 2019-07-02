News
Moscow State University: Armenia is rich in talents
Moscow State University: Armenia is rich in talents
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The Armenian branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University has great future and will grow, as your country has many talents, rector of the University Viktor Sadovnochiy said during the ceremony in Yerevan.

According to Sadovnichy, Armenia is rich in talents: “The strength of the people, the strength of the state, the strength of your country is precisely in talented people. If we remember everyone, this is an infinite number of people. Take care of the branch, grow and achieve new success.”

Sadovnichy also thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and all the initiators of the branch.

“Nikol Vovaevich, I am very grateful for your support, and for today's event, and for the ideas that you support. I am sure that all the guys will be eternally grateful to you. I would like to thank those who initiated this idea in 2013,” he noted.
