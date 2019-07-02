News
Bourg-de-Peage mayor announces about planned visit to Karabakh
Bourg-de-Peage mayor announces about planned visit to Karabakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Mayor of the French city of Bourg-de-Peage Nathalie Nieson has sent a letter to Mayor of the city of Martuni of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Mher Khachatryan expressing her loyalty to the Friendship Declaration signed between the two cities.

“I would like to assure you that I am unwaveringly loyal to the agreement concluded with the city of Martuni of Artsakh. Now, more than ever, the friendship that Bourg-de-Peage and your community established is current, and I would like to continue to enhance that friendship,” the letter reads.

Nathalie Nieson emphasized that she is concerned about the fate of the Armenians residing in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and particularly in the city of Martuni. “I don’t underestimate the whole intricacy of your reality, but I know that the President of France, whom I support, is fully accomplishing his mission as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. I hope the talks over a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Artsakh and Azerbaijan in which France is actively participating, will lead to the expected outcome,” Nathalie Nieson stated.

The mayor also mentioned that she intends to visit Martuni.
