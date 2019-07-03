News
Iran proposes use of national currencies in trade with Armenia
Iran proposes use of national currencies in trade with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proposed using national currencies in bilateral trade with Armenia, said Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Rouhani emphasized the need for efforts to expand bilateral trade ties and economic cooperation, Tasnim reported

“The economic relations would be enhanced in light of banking ties, and we can facilitate and accelerate the links between the merchants of the two countries by using the national currencies (of Iran and Armenia),” the president added.

He noted that Iran, Armenia and other countries of the region can work together in the field of energy, power generation and transport. According to him, Iran, Armenia and Georgia can connect the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea with the Black Sea, saying that this route will strengthen ties between the neighbors.

Rouhani noted that Tehran and Yerevan can expand relations, despite US sanctions, and expressed confidence that Iran will emerge victorious in the “unequal confrontation” with the US.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, in his turn, said that the energy and trade deals between Tehran and Yerevan will be implemented soon.

Grigoryan also noted that Armenia is chairing the EEU.

“We feel responsible for the promotion of Iran’s relations with Eurasia, and will do our utmost to achieve that goal,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
