News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore
Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

During its session today, the Government of Armenia approved the proposal for the signing of the treaty “On ruling out double taxation and preventing avoidance of payment of taxes between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore”.

The proposal was presented by Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, who stated that Armenia has signed similar agreements with 46 countries.

“This treaty is scheduled to be signed in the period between July 7 and 9, that is, during the visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Singapore,” Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed.

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said he would like to congratulate and extend thanks to the Minister of Finance and other colleagues for holding and ending the negotiations successfully.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.31…
 Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project
The details about reconstruction and the development of...
 Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT (PHOTO)
ARARAT Apricot is a new sunny refraction of traditions and craftsmanship...
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.41…
 Armenia PM holds consultation over civil aviation development
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to take...
 Armenia minister receives World Bank Transport Specialists
Minister Papikyan highly appreciated the fruitful and longstanding partnership between...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos