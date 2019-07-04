Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore

During its session today, the Government of Armenia approved the proposal for the signing of the treaty “On ruling out double taxation and preventing avoidance of payment of taxes between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Singapore”.
The proposal was presented by Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan, who stated that Armenia has signed similar agreements with 46 countries.
“This treaty is scheduled to be signed in the period between July 7 and 9, that is, during the visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Singapore,” Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed.
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said he would like to congratulate and extend thanks to the Minister of Finance and other colleagues for holding and ending the negotiations successfully.