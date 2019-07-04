News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee head participates in 23rd General Assembly of IOTA
Armenia State Revenue Committee head participates in 23rd General Assembly of IOTA
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From July 2 to 4, the delegation led by Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan participated in the 23rd General Assembly of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations in Brussels, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

The annual General Assembly of the IOTA is the organization’s major event, and major decisions are adopted during the board session. This year’s General Assembly elected the new Executive Secretary of the IOTA and the new members, president and internal auditors of the Executive Board. The IOTA approved the organization’s financial and audit reports and the 2020 Action Plan and considered amendments to the statutory documents of the organization.

After the General Assembly, the IOTA signed the general decision and communique of the Assembly, as well as the Memorandum of Intent between the IOTA and Europol.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.31…
 Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project
The details about reconstruction and the development of...
 Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore
Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said...
 Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT (PHOTO)
ARARAT Apricot is a new sunny refraction of traditions and craftsmanship...
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.41…
 Armenia PM holds consultation over civil aviation development
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to take...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos