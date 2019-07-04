Armenia State Revenue Committee head participates in 23rd General Assembly of IOTA

From July 2 to 4, the delegation led by Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan participated in the 23rd General Assembly of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations in Brussels, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.
The annual General Assembly of the IOTA is the organization’s major event, and major decisions are adopted during the board session. This year’s General Assembly elected the new Executive Secretary of the IOTA and the new members, president and internal auditors of the Executive Board. The IOTA approved the organization’s financial and audit reports and the 2020 Action Plan and considered amendments to the statutory documents of the organization.
After the General Assembly, the IOTA signed the general decision and communique of the Assembly, as well as the Memorandum of Intent between the IOTA and Europol.