News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart
Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, met with his Artsakh counterpart Masis Mailyan on Friday.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of holding regular meetings in this format, which gives a good opportunity to reflect on the current stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and further steps.

He noted that strengthening of the involvement of Karabakh in the settlement process is their supreme goal.

The FMs touched upon a number of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. Both sides underlined the necessity of taking real steps towards forming a favorable atmosphere for promoting peace process.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan touched upon the cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries in different spheres and the taking of bilateral steps towards expanding Artsakh's involvement in international processes.

At the end of the meeting the Foreign Ministers signed a plan of consultations between the FMs for 2019-2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Bako Sahakyan signs laws
President Bako Sahakyan signed a law “On Accumulative Pensions”, a law ”On Personalized Accounting of Income Tax and Social Payment...
 Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church...
 Artsakh President's residence hosts graduates of Artsakh universities
Bako Sahakyan's residence hosted excellent graduates of Artsakh universities...
 Karabakh's Martuni region has new head of administration
President Sahakyan approved another government decision by...
 Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed...
 Armenia army's general staff chief visits border
The current operative-tactical situation on the border was...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos