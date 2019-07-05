Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, met with his Artsakh counterpart Masis Mailyan on Friday.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of holding regular meetings in this format, which gives a good opportunity to reflect on the current stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and further steps.
He noted that strengthening of the involvement of Karabakh in the settlement process is their supreme goal.
The FMs touched upon a number of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. Both sides underlined the necessity of taking real steps towards forming a favorable atmosphere for promoting peace process.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan touched upon the cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries in different spheres and the taking of bilateral steps towards expanding Artsakh's involvement in international processes.
At the end of the meeting the Foreign Ministers signed a plan of consultations between the FMs for 2019-2020.