Artsakh President offers condolences to Armenia President, PM amid tragic accident

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan sent Monday a condolence letters to President Armen Sarkissian and Prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artsakh President's press service reported.
“We learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the tragic car accident in the Ararat region having resulted in human casualties. On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the victims wishing courage and strength of will, speedy recovery to the injured. At this critical moment we are with you in spirit and mind, share with you the pain and grief," the statement said.