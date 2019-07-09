News
Armenia territorial administration and development minister meets with Belarusian counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

During his three-day working visit to Belarus, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan met yesterday with Minister of Transport and Communication of Belarus A. N. Avramenko.

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, issues related to cooperation in the spheres of rail transport, aviation and automobile transportation were discussed during the meeting.

“The establishment of transport communication between Armenia and Belarus is very important for us since it will promote the trade turnover between the two countries. Unfortunately, Armenia doesn’t have direct communication, but there is an opportunity to establish direct communication within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Minister Papikyan stated.

In his turn, Minister of Transport and Communication of Belarus a. N. Avramenko emphasized the following: “Unquestionably, Belarus is also interested in direct communication. In addition to this, there is a need to establish infrastructures that will ensure delivery of commodities and transit transfers to and from our countries.”

The ministers also touched upon air transport, which is currently ensured through regular flights to and from Yerevan and Minsk twice a week.

During discussions on automobile transportation, the parties attached importance to the amount of permits for transportation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed on the development of a coordinated transport policy for both countries and the meeting to be held in Yerevan in September of this year.
