Deputy minister: Electricity supply to be restored in Armenia by evening
Deputy minister: Electricity supply to be restored in Armenia by evening
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


This is the largest power outage since 2013 when two large power plants were turned off. This is what Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Hakob Vardanyan told journalists today, touching upon the power outages that took place in Armenia’s electric power system today.

According to him, at this moment, a part of the Lori and Tavush Provinces have been cut off from Armenia’s electric power system and are connected to Georgia’s electric power system.

“Armenia receives nearly 27 megawatts power from Georgia, and power supply was restored in those provinces. Armenia is also importing electricity from Iran. The electricity importing regime is constantly shifting, and it depends on the demand. The problem is that the importing regime can’t be constant because Armenia has generation stations and the Vorotan Cascade in the south,” the deputy minister emphasized.

He informed that Iran is currently supplying 48 megawatts power to Armenia.

The deputy minister also emphasized that the Sevan-Hrazdan Cascade is included in the system. “If there are no new shifts, the steam turbine of the 5th block of Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant will slowly start entering into the network and collect load in about an hour. That is when electricity will be supplied across the country. Based on our calculations, electric power supply will be completely restored by 7 p.m.,” the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
