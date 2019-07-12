Police release ex-Yerevan council member

YEREVAN. – Former member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Sona Aghekyan and another man detained near the Yerevan municipality were released on Friday.
Aghekyan said police “used illegal actions” against them, which testified to “authoritarian regime of Pashnyan”.
“Mr dictator, we are not afraid, and we will keep fighting till the end. We will make the mayor fulfill his duties,” she told reporters after her release.
Aghekyan was detained after trying to scatter bags of garbage brought from the administrative district of Erebuni as a sign of protest against poor waste collection throughout Yerevan. She also launched a balloon depicting the mayor of the capital city Hayk Marutyan.