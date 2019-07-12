News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
536.6
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia teen injured in Georgia car accident regains consciousness
Armenia teen injured in Georgia car accident regains consciousness
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 14-year-old teen who was injured in a car accident in Georgia has regained consciousness,  spokesperson for Surb Astvatsamayr hospital Gevorg Dertsyan said on Facebook.

The boy was taken to Yerevan in an extremely critical condition, but now he is switched off from the ventilator and is breathing, Dertsyan said.

“If he is stable next week, he will undergo a surgery. The threat to life is reducing,” Dertsyan said.

Three Armenian nationals were killed and five were injured in a car crash in Georgia on July 7. Four of the injured were transported to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s National Security Service prevents meth and ecstasy trafficking cases
Two Armenian nationals have transported around a kilo of methamphetamine...
 2 killed in Yerevan car crash (PHOTO)
Mercedes flew into oncoming lane..,
 Man killed in explosion in Kotayk province
Rescuers, doctors and psychologists have been dispatched to the scene...
 Sixth victim in tragic Armenia car accident identified
A minibus and two car collided on Yerevan-Yeraskh road on Saturday afternoon...
 Gunshots fired near Yerevan's Surmalu Trade Center, man transferred to hospital
Gunshots were fired in the vicinity of...
 Embassy: No Armenians affected by storm in Halkidiki
A hurricane with violent winds and rain killed six tourists...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos