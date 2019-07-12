Armenia teen injured in Georgia car accident regains consciousness

YEREVAN. – A 14-year-old teen who was injured in a car accident in Georgia has regained consciousness, spokesperson for Surb Astvatsamayr hospital Gevorg Dertsyan said on Facebook.
The boy was taken to Yerevan in an extremely critical condition, but now he is switched off from the ventilator and is breathing, Dertsyan said.
“If he is stable next week, he will undergo a surgery. The threat to life is reducing,” Dertsyan said.
Three Armenian nationals were killed and five were injured in a car crash in Georgia on July 7. Four of the injured were transported to Armenia.