Kim Darroch in new leaked memo: Trump pulled out of nuclear deal with Iran to spite Obama

Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal to spite his predecessor Barack Obama, the UK’s ex-ambassador reportedly suggested in a new leaked diplomatic memo, Daily Mail reported.
According to the publication, this letter from the ambassador was written after the former British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, in 2018 appealed to the US to adhere to a nuclear deal.
According to the newspaper, after Johnson returned to the UK, Sir Kim Darroch wrote that President Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal by “personality reasons”, since the agreement was approved by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
The British ambassador also wrote about the differences that arose between advisers to the US president, and that the White House did not have a detailed strategy for the steps that should have been taken after exiting the deal.
“The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: you got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the President; but on the substance, the Administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons – it was Obama’s deal,” the newspaper quoted an excerpt from Darroch’s letter to Boris Johnson.