Armenian human rights activist: Venice Commission document not confidential
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The document following the 119th plenary session of the Venice Commission is not a confidential document. This is what co-founder of Legal Way NGO, human rights activist Ruben Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The document following the 119th plenary session of the Venice Commission is not a confidential document. It is available on the internal network of the Council of Europe and is accessible for a limited number of people. We received the document from our European colleague, and we published it upon the latter’s consent,” he said, adding that the publication of the document is very important.

According to Melikyan, the document was translated by his organization’s specialist, and the original was published so that people can read the English version of the document, if they wish.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
