Expert: All Armenians are guilty of lowering water level of Lake Sevan

Armenian people are guilty of lowering the water level of Lake Sevan, Armen Poghosyan, chair of the Association of Consumers of Armenia told reporters on Tuesday,
According to him, at first the water level was lowered in Soviet times for energy needs, and later, it was lowered by several centimeters already in independent Armenia.
“At the same time, those public organizations that were supposed to be active and prevent catastrophic decisions showed passivity…Instead of dealing with issues of Armenia, they are busy with environmental issues in Paris, Oslo or somewhere else,” he noted.
Poghosyan considers absurd the existence of a separate law on Sevan since there is a Water Code that should apply to all water resources. According to the expert, it is necessary to do so in order to certainly keep the volume of water at the level of 170 million cubic meters.
Tenants of beaches located on the coastal areas of Lake Sevan blocked the Sevan-Yerevan highway, protesting against the information that it is dangerous to swim in the lake, resulting in a decrease in the number of visitors and tourists.