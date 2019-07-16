Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined

The materials related to former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan may be at the bottom of our list of to-be-examined documents since there is a lot more to examine before we get to those materials. This is what Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, told journalists at the National Assembly today, adding that the Committee has also examined documents from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
When asked what the Committee will do, if it finds out that the Russian Federation had some information about or was involved in the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, Kocharyan said the following: “The chairman of a committee like this one has no right to make assumptions. We will only state the facts. Seyran Ohanyan had conducted an analysis and, for some reason, he had kept it in the safe of the Ministry of Defense. I believe the analyses had to solve the problem with improving and reinforcing our army.”
The chairman of the Committee stated that there is no need to listen to Seyran Ohanyan yet. When asked if certain information will be kept confidential due to state and national security interests, Kocharyan said the following: “State interest is at the highest level, and everything will be done in observance of the state interest.”