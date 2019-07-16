Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed

By the order of Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan, Arsen Ohanyan, Deputy Head of the Social Security Service under the subordination of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, has been dismissed.
168.am newspaper had released an article stating that state officials have started writing comments against each other on Facebook. Deputy Head of the Social Security Service, former civil activist Arsen Ohanyan had posted on Facebook a comment about tension within the public administration system. “The situation here has gotten out of control because two new revolutionary directors — Head of the Social Security Service Suren Ghambaryan and his deputy Arsen Ohanyan — are leading an irreconciliable struggle against each other,” wrote the newspaper, and Minister Zaruhi Batoyan admitted that this has been going on for a while and that it is a very serious issue.