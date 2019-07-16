Armenian Embassy in Georgia lawyer visits citizen detained for transporting radioactive substance

Russia court hands down verdict for Armenian charged with murder

Iran’s authorities confirm detention of French-Iranian researcher

Ecologist: Armenian Government should be responsible for situation in Lake Sevan

Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets

Parliament speaker: We would like for US to not put pressure on Armenia in context of Iran sanctions

Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed

Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of Environment

Medical accessories delivered to Armenian nursing home, military hospital in Aleppo

Armenia MOD Spokesperson on case of military serviceman with disease

Armenia parliament committee chief: If there will be questions to S. Sargsyan, we will petition that he too answer some

Armenian MP lets journalists in on secrets about transport reforms

Armenia Ambassador's article published in Diplomatic World magazine

Armenia Deputy PM: Climate change poses threat to Lake Sevan

Council of Europe to assist Armenia in revising national youth strategy

Armenia FM to pay working visit to US

Turkish MFA says EU sanctions will not affect country's activities in Mediterranean

UK Foreign Office rules out Assange's extradition to countries with death penalty

Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian delivers opening prayer in US House of Representatives

Armenia operative headquarters set up

Expert: All Armenians are guilty of lowering water level of Lake Sevan

Interdepartmental Committee on Development of Armenian National Security Strategy created

Armenia opposition MP suggests “burning” Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio

Ardshinbank Continues issuing AMD and USD bonds

Building of Armenian church transferred to believers in Crimea’s Yevpatoriya

Artsakh President chairs Government’s meeting

Communist Party of Armenia: Europeans forced our authorities to act as we proposed

EU extends sanctions on North Korea

Armenia PM: Our country’s industrialization has begun (VIDEO)

3D crosswalk being drawn in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Iranian FM says US is "playing with fire"

Criminal charges filed against Armenian businessman’s nephew

Minister: Women's participation in decision-making process is of importance in Armenian provinces

Brent crude oil prices growing

Many members of US Congress call for Trump’s impeachment

Adversary’s shots cause fire on Armenia border with Nakhchivan

Discussions being held in Yerevan on protections of women's rights in Armenia

US will assist Armenia on path to democracy, Congresswoman Speier says

Newspaper: Why has Armenia ex-ruling party activist gone to US?

Man, 34, found dead at Armenia school yard

EU imposes sanctions on Turkey

Former Armenian serviceman loses consciousness during hunger strike

France President on Iran

Armenia PM Spokesperson on Venice Commission Report

Trump seizes on slowing economic growth in China

Theresa May: Trump language about US congresswomen "completely unacceptable"

Russia State Duma ready to lift restrictions on Georgia in phases

German Defense Minister to resign

Armenian human rights activist: Venice Commission document not confidential

Russian MFA official shares impressions of visit to Armenia

Former OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair on current talks over Karabakh issue

NEWS.am daily digest: 15.07.19

Armenia PM hosts 6-year-old Michael Mikhani from USA

Armenia President, PM discuss country's development

Trump going to dismiss US Commerce Secretary this summer

Armenia Justice Minister takes oath of office

Armenian MP on economic changes

Armenia Ombudsman on Manvel Grigoryan staying at penitentiary institution

Expert: When Lake Sevan is in bloom, it is strictly forbidden to irrigate soil with water

EU agrees with Cyprus on Turkish drilling ship

Expert: Armenian authorities demonstrate criminal inaction on garbage issue

Armenia PM to issue statement on situation regarding Constitutional Court soon

32 people detained in Russian scuffle

Armenia ruling power MP: We, as CoE member, should take Venice Commission conclusion into account too

Armenia Ombudsman: I visited second President a few days ago

Armenia Ombudsman holds talks with Russian counterpart over Khachaturyan sisters

Analyst: Armenia needs second nuclear power plant

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Ambassador Mkrtumyan: There is considerable potential between Armenia, UAE in education

Bloomberg: US to impose sanctions against Turkey amid Russian S-400s

Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee head on work and results

Armenia Ombudsman on Venice Commission session report: Any official must be careful in his words

Analyst: Armenia has no criteria to assess consequences of energy system crash

Ardshinbank increases number of branches operating on Saturdays

Armenia Ombudsman on Istanbul Convention, its compliance with Constitution

Armenia put on list of countries that produce most waste

Office of Armenian Ombudsman plans to pay more attention to issues of judicial system next year

National Agenda party welcomes Venice Commission session report on Armenia

Report of Venice Commission on Armenia: full text

Ambassador Kopirkin: Russia respects events unrolling in Armenia

Academic Seminar Europe Goes Silk Road through Armenia takes place in Yerevan

Armenia expert: Venice Commission proved authorities interfered with courts in ex-President Kocharyan case

Trump believes US economy is successful despite Fed policy

Parliament ex-deputy speaker: Armenia authorities agreed judges’ general vetting will be neither necessary nor useful

Tatevik Revazyan: Flights to almost all directions in Armenia increase

NATO Secretary General assigns responsibility for preservation of INF Treaty to Russia

“Path of Law” NGO: Venice Commission not considered reasonable Armenia Constitutional Court “judge-“member” word game

Oil prices are falling

UK prisoners could get own keys for good behavior

Iranian FM says European countries’ statement is insufficient to preserve nuclear deal

Times: Boris Johnson will resume trade dialogue with US in first move as UK leader

20 hectares of vegetative cover burned up near Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia official: Our team won 5 medals at International Physics Olympiad

Russia releases footage of S-400 components’ delivery to Turkey

Fire extinguished near Armenian Genocide Memorial

Huawei intends to lay off hundreds of employees in its US subsidiaries

Yerevan: 9 fire crews arrive at Armenian Genocide memorial complex to combat fire

Several injured in Armenian road accident (PHOTOS)