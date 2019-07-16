News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed
Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the order of Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan, Arsen Ohanyan, Deputy Head of the Social Security Service under the subordination of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, has been dismissed.

168.am newspaper had released an article stating that state officials have started writing comments against each other on Facebook. Deputy Head of the Social Security Service, former civil activist Arsen Ohanyan had posted on Facebook a comment about tension within the public administration system. “The situation here has gotten out of control because two new revolutionary directors — Head of the Social Security Service Suren Ghambaryan and his deputy Arsen Ohanyan — are leading an irreconciliable struggle against each other,” wrote the newspaper, and Minister Zaruhi Batoyan admitted that this has been going on for a while and that it is a very serious issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined
The chairman of the Committee stated that there is no need to...
 Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of Environment
Upon the decision of Prime Minister of...
 Interdepartmental Committee on Development of Armenian National Security Strategy created
By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister, the establishment of an interdepartmental committee on the development of national security strategy...
 Newspaper: Why has Armenia ex-ruling party activist gone to US?
Simultaneous to the US visits by the FM, the deputy PM, and the Parliament speaker…
 Armenia President, PM discuss country's development
The sides discussed current issues regarding country development programs…
Armenia Justice Minister takes oath of office
he minister took an oath to faithfully perform the duties...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos