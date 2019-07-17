News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation
Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan.

Cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security domain was on the agenda of this meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, Arshavir Gharamyan, also attended the talk.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Powers of Artsakh Attorney General completed ahead of schedule
The powers of the Prosecutor General Artur Mosiyan were completed ahead of schedule…
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
The President was accompanied by...
 Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
The head of state underscored the...
 Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces
The parliamentary speaker also noted that the National Assembly had...
 Karabakh President confers Major-General rank to Jalal Harutyunyan
By the decree of President of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Bako Sahakyan: Arman Kirakossian was one of the best Armenian diplomats
"Arman Kirakossian was one of the best diplomats in Armenia
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos