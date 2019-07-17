Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan.
Cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security domain was on the agenda of this meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, Arshavir Gharamyan, also attended the talk.