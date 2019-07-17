Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to take part in the United Nations (UN) High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, on Tuesday met with Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu, the UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

The interlocutors highlighted the unhindered transport of goods to landlocked countries, and the implementation of targeted programs to ensure access to marine ports and global markets.

Avinyan drew his interlocutor’s attention to the geographical position of Armenia; in particular, to its peculiarities among the 32 landlocked developing countries.

The deputy PM stressed that Armenia not only has no direct access to the sea, but two of its four borders—that is, its borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan—are closed. In this regard, Avinyan suggested that ‘Utoikamanu take practical steps to resolve the issue of Turkey keeping its border with Armenia closed. The UN official, in turn, promised to look into the matters that were raised.

In addition, Tigran Avinyan expressed concern over Turkey’s comprehensive reservoir construction projects for using the water resources of the Araks River—which flows along the Armenian-Turkish border. He pointed out that these projects not only negatively affect the lands that are cultivated by way of the Araks River Basin, but, also, they substantially upset the hydrological and biosphere balance of the region.