Armenia Constitutional Court suspends case proceedings, applies to Venice Commission

The Constitutional Court of Armenia rendered today a decision to suspend proceedings of the cases for determining compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the applications of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and Robert Kocharyan, as reported the Constitutional Court.
The Constitutional Court has rendered a decision to apply to the European Court of Human Rights and the Venice Commission for the purpose of receiving an advisory opinion on the cases “On determining compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia with the Constitution, based on the applications of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and Robert Kocharyan” and to suspend the proceedings of the mentioned cases until receipt of responses, on the ground of point 5 of part 1 of Article 56 of the Constitutional Law “On the Constitutional Court”.