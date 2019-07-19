Baghdad attaches importance to Armenia's participation in Iraq's construction projects

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to attend the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, met today with Minister of Planning of Iraq Nuri al-Dulaimi.
Tigran Avinyan said the enhancement of relations with Iraq is one of Armenia’s priorities in the Middle East.
The interlocutors stated the mutual interest in the ongoing enhancement of trade and economic relations and especially took into consideration the significant amounts of trade turnover.
Nuri al-Dulaimi attached special importance to the participation of Armenia’s architectural and construction firms in the implementation of construction projects underway in Iraq, and an agreement was reached to explore the prospects for cooperation in this direction in more detail.
Tigran Avinyan noted that, taking into consideration the fact that the IT sector is growing dynamically in Armenia, there are great opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial projects, and Armenia is ready to share its experience in the introduction of electronic governance and digital technologies.